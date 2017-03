ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested in connection with an afternoon robbery in Adamsville, according to Adamsville police.

The robbery occurred at a Wells Fargo branch located on the 2700 block of Arnett Street around 1 p.m. At this time, there is no word on the identity of the suspects, but a release is expected shortly.

WIAT will bring you more details as they become available.