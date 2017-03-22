West Alabama community gathers to celebrate life of Libby Scott Hankins

Related Coverage Lungs for Libby: Libby passes away after battle with cystic fibrosis

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends, family, and people who have kept Libby Scott Hankins in their heartfelt prayers will gather Wednesday morning to say a final goodbye to the 23-year-old and celebrate her life.

Libby passed away Friday after a long battle with cystic fibrosis, cutting short a life that inspired others who followed her story of strength and faith through countless surgeries and her struggle to receive a double lung transplant on the Facebook group, Lungs for Libby.

Hankins eventually underwent a double lung transplant last year at Duke University. Her family learned a few weeks ago her body was rejecting the new lungs.

The celebration of life event starts Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the Gordo High School football stadium. CBS42 has followed Libby’s journey since Rachel Lundberg first told her story last year.