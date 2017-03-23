Birmingham Police asking for help identifying suspect in robbery, shooting of Birmingham musician

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an after-midnight robbery of a musician after a show, according to Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the department.

The robbery occurred in Woodlawn on the 5500 block of 1st Avenue North, where the suspect reportedly approached the victim and shot him after the act. The victim is currently recuperating at the hospital.

Police are searching for a black male that stands about 6’1″ and weighs 150 pounds who is around 20-25 years old.

The department is asking anyone with any information to call Det. Harless with the BPD Robbery Unit at (205) 254-1753 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

