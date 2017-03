BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham police department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Frito-Lay worker early Thursday morning outside the location on Oxmoor Court.

According to police on the scene, the employee showed up to work and was approached by a black male with a gun. The suspect demanded his wallet and phone. The victim was not injured.

The suspect fled in a silver sports-type car. He was not the driver.