Car crashes into two houses, sends three to hospital

Pinson, Ala. (WIAT) —

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash crashes into two houses. It happened late Wednesday night on Red Hollow Road in Pinson.

A spokesman from Center Point Fire and Rescue says the victims were thrown from the car. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on what caused the car to crash into the houses. The spokesman says one of the houses was vacant. The second house was occupied, but no was hurt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

