E-Sports On The Rise

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — To the traditional fan, sports involves some kind of field, two distinct teams or individuals engaging in physical competition until one is declared the winner.

Sports in the future may be very different.

A growing number of people are competing and watching E (Electronic) Sports. The competitions revolve around professional gamers competing against each other in games such as Star Craft, DOTA, or League of Legends.

While the original concept may seem bizarre to the casual fan, however viewership of the inaugural League of Legends championships in 2015 surpassed the World Series and NBA Finals.