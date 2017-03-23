EPA holding Public meeting regarding proposed PCB cleanup plan in Anniston

ANNISTON, ALA (WIAT) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting regarding the proposed plan for cleanup of the Anniston PCB Superfund Site in Anniston.



The Proposed plan public meetings will be held on March 23, 2017 at The Anniston Meeting Center located at 1615 Noble Street in Anniston and on March 24, 2017 at the Oxford Civic Center located at 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. Both meetings will begin at 6:00 pm local time.

Part of the plan includes Snow Creek.

Tonight at 5pm on CBS 42 News hear from the EPA, and their plans for the cleanup effort.