Events around Central Alabama for the weekend of March 24th

Friday:

Pre-School Kitchen Science

Stop by for stories, songs and Science Technology Engineering Art and Math experiments at the North Shelby Library. This event begins at 10:30 a.m. for local pre-schoolers. It is free but registration is required. To register, click here.

Move And Groove Storytime

This is storytime like you have never seen before. Join Homewood Public Library for Move and Groove Storytime. It is an interactive and energetic movement storytime full of dance, yoga and fun. It kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

After Hours at the Plaza: Game Night

You and your fellow gamer can team up for a selection of board games. It is going on at the Hoover Public Library from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday night.

Saturday:

Spring Break At The Birmingham Zoo

You can kick off your Spring Break at the Birmingham Zoo beginning Saturday. Seasonal favorites such as Kiwanis Giraffe Encounter, Predator Zone and Childen’s Zoo Splash pads are back . The cost is admission to the zoo and activities will be going on all day. World Water Day events will begin at 10 a.m.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Launch Party

You can attend a launch party for the popular movie “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday. The launch party will be held at all Toys R’ Us in Birmingham. It will begin at 1 p.m. and go on until 3 p.m. Also , there’s some fun for LEGO Fans. They can attend a LEGO building event and take home a free Lumiere character.

Children’s Art Festival

Local families can take part in a Children’s Art Festival. It is going on at Avondale Park on Saturday. Children of all ages are welcome to see the work of local artists and participate in Make and Take Art Activities. All activities are free. This event is hosted by the Avondale Park Alliances. It begins at 10 a.m. and goes on until 2 p.m.

Repticon Birmingham Reptile and Exotic Animal Show

Repticon Birmingham is a reptile show that offers reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages and other activities. This exciting show is going on at the Zamora Shrine Temple on Ratliff Road in Birmingham on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of five and twelve, and children under the age of 5 are free. This show runs through Sunday.

Night-time zip-lining

If you are looking for an adventure on Saturday night, head to Red Mountain Park for a night-time zip-lining event. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. For two hours, you can zip twice down the Mega. This is the 1,000 foot zipline located at the Kaul Adventure Tower. You also have a chance to climb and rappel on the Tower. This event is for anyone over the age of 6 and it will cost you $60. Click here to make your reservation.

Sunday:

From Page To Stage: James and the Giant Peach

The Birmingham Public Library, the Birmingham Children’s Theatre and Junior League of Birmingham will host the “From Page To Stage: James And The Giant Peach” – A Readers’ Theater Workshop for Children. These free workshops will be held at several of the area libraries. Children, ages 5 to 12, will learn how stories come alive through theater. Each child will receive two free tickets to the production of James and the Giant Peach in April. You can click here to register online for the free workshop.

Do you want to see your event on this list? Email details to reportit@wiat.com.