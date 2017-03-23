Hanceville police arrest man said to be selling drugs to children

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hanceville police arrested a man they say was selling marijuana to school-age children. Assistant Chief Adam Hadder said it all started when members of the community tipped off a Hanceville patrol officer.

“He was moving a lot of marijuana here in the county,” Hadder said.

Evan Jon Craig Fuller III was arrested last week when Hanceville Police executed a search warrant at his Cullman apartment.

“Mr Fuller by his own admission was moving about a pound a week of this high grade marijuana. I believe it was more than a pound a week but by his own admission he said a pound. And he had several, several individuals that he was distributing it to who were then distributing it even more. So if you can picture like a pyramid, he was the top of the pyramid and then it just branched out,” said Hadder, adding that it was winding up in the hands of children.

“We received information that he was also selling to minors and/or people he was selling to were also selling to minors,” he said.

After a month-long investigation and undercover drug buys, they were able to get a warrant. Hadder said there were eight people living in the apartment, including two toddlers.

“A lot of people are pro-marijuana, let’s just be honest, they don’t have a problem with it. But it’s still illegal and I don’t think anyone would condone kids being involved buying, selling, or even present when marijuana is being used.”

Police also seized a gun from the apartment, a Glock 17 9mm with an extended magazine, approximately $1500 in cash as well as drug paraphernalia.

“There was a firearm in the house that’s loaded that was just stuck in a closet that could have been accessed by children. Not only were the two toddlers there, but there was also a 14 year old and a 16 year old present too. It was just a bad situation all in all,” said Hadder.

“I think it’s a good job all the way around. The city of Cullman helped us out and we appreciate that also. I think at the end of the day, he’s in jail where he needs to be,” he said.