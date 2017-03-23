Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating carjacking of teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old male victim was reportedly carjacked, according to a release from the organization.

Deputies responded just after 8:30 to a report of a car theft at the 6400 block of Trussville-Clay Road. The victim told police that he was at a restaurant nearby when he was approached by a male and a female that asked him for a ride.

The victim agreed to give the suspects a ride, and as they got near the scene of the reported carjacking, the male allegedly told the victim to pull over and said he had a gun.

Once the victim pulled over, the man reportedly punched him in the side of the head and ordered him out of the gold 2006 Honda Accord before they drove off, leaving him beside the road.

The suspects are described as a black male and female in their 20’s, and the man reportedly has facial tattoos and dreadlocks.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this crime to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.