Mother of Fairfield teen shot to death in friend’s yard before school pleads for help finding killer

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fairfield mother is asking for help. She wants to find the person who killed her 17-year-old son.

Someone killed Tyron Bennett back in January. His mother says he was standing in his best friend’s yard waiting to walk to school when someone shot him. Police are still looking for the shooter.

His mom says before Tyron died, they were making plans for his future.

“At one point you know I was thinking to myself like, don’t let him go, we just made some real serious goals for ourselves this year and we were going to accomplish them together,” Tyron’s mom Tangela Bennett recalled.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please call the Fairfield Police Department.