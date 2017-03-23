Pregnant Birmingham shooting victim loses unborn child, coroner says

Related Coverage Birmingham police searching for suspect after pregnant woman shot early Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mother-to-be has lost her unborn child after she was shot, the Jefferson County coroner said Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:15 early Tuesday morning, police on the scene said. The 26-year-old woman was shot under her left breast. She was transported to UAB where she had surgery. She was in stable condition, and at first, police said both she and her child were expected to be okay. Later Tuesday, police told us the status of the unborn baby was questionable, and she later lost the fetus.

The coroner says what definitively caused her to lose the pregnancy has not been determined yet.

Police believe the shooter was her boyfriend. He left before police arrived and he is not in custody at this time. Police are still investigating.