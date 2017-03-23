Students from around Jefferson County gather to compete in Special Olympics event

CORNER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Special Olympics Track and Field competition at Corner High School gave competitors with disabilities the chance to shine.

About 230 students from 22 schools across Jefferson County competed in a variety of events, including the shot put, long jump, and tennis ball throw.

The event gave students a chance to go out and do their best in a fun and encouraging environment.

“Our kids, they show up, they give 110 percent,” said Dr. Pam Rush, adaptive physical education specialist with Jefferson County Schools. “They love it, you can tell they love it, and to see our kids cross the finish line, for some of our students, it’s easier than others to get across that finish line. But for every one of them, it’s fantastic. It’s great to see them do their best and challenge and push themselves.”