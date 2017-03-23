Talk 99.5’s Matt & Aunie discuss chat with Vice President Mike Pence on CBS42

Related Coverage How would the repeal of the Affordable Care Act impact you in Central Ala.?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trump team is pulling out all the stops to gather support for the GOP-backed overhaul of the Affordable Care Act. The bill needs the support from rank and file Republicans to pass to get it approved.

Vice President Mike Pence appeared on the radio programs across the country, including with our radio news partners Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg of the Matt and Aunie show on Talk 99.5.

They joined Art on the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin to talk about Mike Pence’s appearance on the show and on the health care bill today.