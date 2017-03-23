Tuscaloosa County community loses 100 year old church after woods fire

SAMANTHA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some residents of the Tuscaloosa County town of Samantha were saddened on Thursday after losing a historic staple of their community.
This Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Baptist Church burned to the ground. The structure stood on North Hagler Road for 100 years but had not been used for decades.
The Samantha Volunteer Fire Department says the fire started Monday as a wildfire in the woods that rekindled on Tuesday before burning the church down.
Philadelphia Baptist Church
Philadelphia Baptist Church x
Latest Galleries
-
Firefighters revive cat after house fire
-
Cullman car fire
-
9-year-old Jack Plowman day with Alabama baseball
-
Fairfield bank robbery suspect
-
Abandoned apartment fire
-
Gallery: Michigan State’s Ward gets tech for apparent trip of rival
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: UConn women get 98th straight win, 96-49 over Cincinnati
-
Gallery: Houston police still searching for missing Brady jersey
Dorothy Ledbetter and her husband were the last couple to get married in the church in 1969.
“It is just very sad, it can never be replaced,” Ledbetter said. “It was a very special place and it’s sad, it’s a big loss. It was a wonderful place to be and visit and go.”