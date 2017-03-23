Tuscaloosa County community loses 100 year old church after woods fire

By Published:

SAMANTHA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some residents of the Tuscaloosa County town of Samantha were saddened on Thursday after losing a historic staple of their community.

This Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Baptist Church burned to the ground. The structure stood on North Hagler Road for 100 years but had not been used for decades.

The Samantha Volunteer Fire Department says the fire started Monday as a wildfire in the woods that rekindled on Tuesday before burning the church down.

Philadelphia Baptist Church

Dorothy Ledbetter and her husband were the last couple to get married in the church in 1969.

“It is just very sad, it can never be replaced,” Ledbetter said. “It was a very special place and it’s sad, it’s a big loss. It was a wonderful place to be and visit and go.”

