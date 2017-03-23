Woman heartbroken over heirloom cross lost at Fayette Chevron

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — Could you imagine if you lost an heirloom that meant the world to you? Cullman native Melody Haynes Sharp can.

Sharp is distraught over the loss of her late grandmother’s cross. She reached out to CBS42 for help to locate the cross after she lost it at the new Chevron gas station in Fayette Thursday afternoon.

“It was given to me by my grandmother right before she passed away. I wear it every single day and am lost without it,” Sharp explained. She even featured the cross in her wedding bouquet.

She was wearing the cross on a chain the day she lost it, and says both the chain and clasp are perfectly intact, so she thinks the cross must have broken somehow and fallen off.

Sharp told us she called the gas station to see if anyone had turned the cross in. The manager told her a man came in, told the cashier he found it and that it must be his lucky day and walked out with it.

The gas station is reviewing their security footage to see if they can find his license plate number, but in case they can’t, Melody is trying to harness the power of social media to get the word out.

“If you have anyone on your friends list from Fayette or near Fayette, please share this,” Melody pleaded. “I just want my cross back. No questions will be asked when turned in.”

Melody described the cross as about an inch long, maybe a half-inch wide. She says it has several slight grooves down the length and across the sides that give it texture. The edges taper off, and the back is smooth, possibly with a couple tiny numbers on the back.

If you know anything about Melody’s missing cross, please send her a Facebook message.