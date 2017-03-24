Major construction projects underway in Birmingham, transit center nearing completion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From a sports entertainment facility to a new transit center, there’s a lot of development in the Magic City.

The city broke ground on the long-awaited Crossplex project in January. It’s a project that, once complete, will have restaurants, retail shopping a hotel, amphitheater and now possibly a movie theater.

This project was years in the making for the Five Points West neighborhood.

Construction crews are definitely working at the site. Starbucks is expected to open sometime this year and the hotel next year.

“Well, I think it’s exciting to see all those cranes out there moving and soil being dug up. I mean it’s just wonderful. Imagine a year from now, it’s going to be the place to be,” said councilor Steven Hoyt.

Hoyt says actual construction on the structures will begin in May. Right now, the construction crews are working on the infrastructure.

The downtown transit center is nearing completion. The so-called transit hub will combine Max bus, Amtrak and Greyhound into one location. The center spans three blocks along Morris Avenue. It’s expected to be complete this summer. Construction started back in 2014.

Top Golf in Uptown is slated to open later this year. As of this week, representatives tell CBS42 they’re leaning towards a December opening date. If you’re not familiar with it, it’s essentially a bowling alley concept, except with golf.

This is the first Topgolf location in Alabama. It’s a 65,000 square foot facility.