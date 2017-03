TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are on the scene of a shooting at a restaurant that may have started as a robbery, according to a release from the department.

Police have stated that there is a single victim with a gunshot wound to the torso at the Subway on the 4700 block of University Boulevard, and that they believe the incident stemmed from a robbery.

