Rachel on the Road: Sozo Trading Company

“As a mom, I had to do something about it,” Suzanne Owens said about the reality of the quality of kid’s lives in Uganda. Owens is now the executive director of Sozo Trading Company. The non-profit company supports the mission called, Sozo Children.

Sozo Children was born out of immediate need to take seventeen children in from suffering circumstances. “Really the pivotal point was when a three year old’s feet were raw,” Owens said. “The translators said, why are your feet raw? She said, we don’t bathe at night, the rats come and eat at our feet.” Today, Sozo Children sponsors more than four children’s homes, that provide care for over 100 children thanks to the donations and money raised at Sozo Trading Company.

Three essentials this community is currently missing are worship, water and walls. Three wells have been built, a worship pavilion is in the works, and the next step is creating a road system.

You can help make this kind of a difference by donating items to the upscale thrift store in Avondale. Sozo Trading Company has a wide variety of items. Clothes, home goods, furniture, all for a discounted price. The only items not accepted or sold are small appliances and mattresses.

To support the team or sponsor a child financially go to http://www.sozochildren.org/lets-build.

Another way to help make a difference is running in the upcoming 5K. For more details on that go to sozochildren.org/runforareason.

