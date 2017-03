ST. CLAIR, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A wildfire in the Cook Springs area of St. Clair County has consumed 80 acres ever since it started burning this afternoon, according to Colleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Vansant told CBS42 News that the fire began on Luker Lake Road and Golden Chase Drive around 2:44 p.m. The fire is reportedly about 100 yards away from a residential structure.

