Two new suspects charged in Brighton teen’s murder

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The charges against 23-year-old Kelvin Edwards have been dropped.

Brighton’s interim police chief, Ray Hubbart, aid Edwards had no involvement in last week’s shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Tyshun Tyree Miller.

During a press conference Friday, he said that statements from an eyewitness led investigators to obtain warrants on Deandre Moore and Hendarius Jones.

Both men are charged with capital murder and being held in Jefferson County’s Bessemer jail on no bond.

“As long as I know they have someone in custody, I feel a little better,” said Delvina Miller, Tyshun’s mother. “I don’t want the person to just be walking around free.”

“We’re collecting more evidence, but we are confident that we have the right people in jail at this time,” Hubbart said Friday.

Tyshun Miller’s funeral will be held Monday at the Friendship Baptist Church in Brighton at 11 a.m.

—

A 23-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Tyshun Tyree Miller.

Brighton police officers responded to the 1400 block of Clay Street to a call of shots fired on March 18. Upon arrival, officers found Miller had been shot. He was transported to UAB where he was pronounced dead, said Brighton Chief of Police Ray Hubbart.

Brighton police also said a person of interest turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Bessemer Division at approximately 11 p.m. that evening. He was later transported to the Brighton City Jail.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m., police signed a Capital Murder Warrant against Kelvin Andre Edwards, Jr., 23, who has no bond on the charge. Additional warrants are reportedly pending, and the investigation continues for additional suspects in the case.