TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in downtown Tuscaloosa in front of a hotel, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

The incident occurred at the corner of Jack Warner Parkway and Greensboro Avenue, in front of Hotel Indigo. At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victims, or on whether or not the driver stayed on the scene.

