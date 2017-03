TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman that went missing while walking her dogs, according to a release from the organization.

Grace Karen Miller was last seen in the area of Jaybird Road around 7:15 a.m. on Friday. Miller reportedly took her two dogs for a daily walk and had not been seen since.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE Grace Miller has been located and she is safe. Sheriff Abernathy would like to thank everyone for their assistance. — TuscaloosaCoSheriff (@TuscCoSheriff) March 24, 2017

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is thanking everyone for their assistance in solving the case.