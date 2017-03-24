Two teenage girls hospitalized after shooting at Birmingham park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teens have been transported to the hospital after a shooting at Bradford Park, according to Birmingham Police.

Several Huffman High School students were gathered at the park for Senior Skip Day, and the students were reportedly engaging in a water balloon fight and throwing eggs. According to Lt. Edwards with BPD, someone grew upset during the fun and shots rang out.

Two senior females were hit, one was grazed by a bullet across her eyebrow, and the other was grazed on the buttocks. Both were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was not a student, but appears to have been at the event. Police are searching for a black male driving a late model Chevy Tahoe in his early 20’s, last seen in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.