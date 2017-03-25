Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigating officer involved shooting

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer involved shooting with Chilton County deputies. The shooting took place at the rest area off I-65 near mile marker 214 just after 4 this morning.

The shooting began as an altercation involving a firearm and one suspect was injured, according to ALEA Corporal Thornton. The suspect was taken to UAB Hospital with injuries.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.