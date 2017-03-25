Alabama schools to test drinking water for lead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Education issued a memorandum to school superintendents across the state about testing drinking water for lead.

The voluntary measure is to ensure students and parents that the water is safe.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance said in the memorandum that the tests will begin this spring.

State school officials developed a plan where one or two individuals from each school system will be trained to collect samples of drinking water. They hope this plan will minimize costs for school systems.

Over the next few months, the Department of Education will be training officials at all schools so that responses will be quicker and someone will be on hand to answer questions from parents when they arise.

The exact schedule of which and when schools will be tested is unknown at this time.