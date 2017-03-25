AMBER ALERT: ALEA searching for abducted 11 month old child

By Published:

GORDO, Ala(WIAT): Christian Clay Perkins, 11 months old, was last seen March 25, 2017 in the city of Gordo, in Pickens County, in west Alabama, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Christian Clay Perkins was abducted by a white male and white female believed to be Blake Perkins and Tandra Goff.  Blake perkins is a 19 year old male. Tandra goff is an 18 year old female, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 119 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. They may be traveling in a faded black honda.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, you are asked to contact the Gordo Police Department at (205) 367-9804 the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 1-800-228-7688; or call 911.

