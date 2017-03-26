BREAKING: One person killed after being hit by car in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a deadly accident. It happened around 4:45 Sunday morning at Center Point Parkway and Polly Reed Road.

Deputies tell us it started after a two-car wreck. The drivers were standing outside the crash when a third vehicle struck one of the drivers, killing him. The third car flipped over in the Popeye’s Chicken parking lot.

Deputies are still investigating the crash. The road may be closed for some time as the investigation continues.