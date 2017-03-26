Investigators determining cause of plane crash that killed family of four

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT)-Investigators with the FAA and NTSB were in Blount County Sunday trying to determine what caused a plane to crash Saturday killing a family of four people on board. The four victims were family members flying from Florida to Jackson Tennessee.

Hayden Resident Wanda Edwards is heartbroken that four people lost their lives not far from her house.

“We never dreamed that something like that could happen here. Everybody is sad about it especially because it’s a family” Edwards said.

Just seconds before the plane went down the Hayden resident heard the aircraft fly above her house.

“It was a sound like I have never heard, it sounded like a very heavy object going down through trees crashing into the woods”.

The family of four has been identified as: 10th-grade student Jacob and 8th grader Jillian, along with their parents Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw. Stuart Hirstein from the University School of Jackson posted a message on the schools Facebook page.

“Our school community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of the Crenshaw family. Please remember to keep the family and friends of this beloved family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days, as well as Jacob and Jillian’s teachers and classmates” Hirstein said.

FAA and NTSB investigators spent Sunday picking up plane wreckage. Kyle Ellison says authorities are looking at what the weather conditions were like, and checking flight logs and other things hoping to determine what caused the plane to crash.

“They need every part of the plane to re-create what happened, how it happened and maybe paint a picture to get some answers to determine what took place” Ellison said.

Blount county Officials tell us the bodies of the four victims were taken to Birmingham. Autopsies will be done on Monday.