Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 19-year-old

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala (WIAT) – Vestavia Police need your help to find a 19-year-old college student who left home early this morning without her cell phone or car. Investigators believe Mary Carmen Nichols may still be in the Vestavia/Hoover area.

Nichols’ mother posted on Facebook that when they woke up Sunday morning their daughter was mis sing. She also wrote that they have reason to believe Nichols “could be in serious danger”.

If you have any information call police at 205-978-0140. You can also also send an anonymous tip through the Vestavia Hills Police Department’s Facebook page. Click on the “Submit a Tip” tab. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword VHPD.

