111-year-old Birmingham Catholic school at risk of closing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s either come up with $150,000 or shut down. That’s what Birmingham’s oldest and only African American Catholic elementary school is facing.

The clock is ticking for Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, which sits in the Titusville community. The school has until August to come up with the money or else face being shut down.

In the last 10 years, enrollment for Catholic schools has declined almost 30 percent, with elementary schools taking the brunt of the hit. That’s one of the problems impacting Our Lady of Fatima.

Once things got tough, the Diocese of Birmingham helped the school stay afloat, but can no longer help out.

The 111-year-old school may be forced to close its doors if it can’t come up with the money and can’t increase enrollment.

“I think it’s a couple things, we have low enrollment–we have 64 students into the school we carry K through the 5th grade and with 64 students you can see on an average that’s very low for any school,” said Principal Al Logan.

Parents have committed to starting fundraisers early in the summer instead of later in the year, hoping to come up with enough money to stay open.

Logan says he’s received calls from Indiana, Miami and all over Alabama, from people wanting to donate to the school. He hopes the word spreads enough to save the school in time.

“Fatima is not just a Catholic school it’s a community school, we have 11% Catholic students and we have 89% of our students are not Catholic,” said Logan.

Cynthia Pinkard has worked at Fatima for three years, She was saddened to hear about the school’s financial problems. She started out with 12 students in her class, now she has 9.

“If we’re not open, it would really hurt the neighborhood because most of these children are neighborhood children and their parents are struggling to send them here for a catholic education because they think so much and most of them are not Catholics,” said Pinkard.

Pinkard says she and the other teachers are trying to keep things as normal as possible.

The school is accepting donations. Principal Logan asks anyone to drop off donations directly to the school, located at 630 1st Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205.