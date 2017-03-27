Activists team up to encourage patrols around fire-plagued Ensley area

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of men in the Ensley area is trying to ramp up patrols of the community, following a rash of fires in vacant homes, which are believed to be arson.

On Monday morning, four fires broke out within minutes.

“It’s manpower, when these fires happen like this, we have a lot of guys who have to stay over, getting released on the scene,” said Captain Jackie Hicks with the Birmingham Fire Department. “It’s very tiring. It wears the firefighters down.”

The organizers, which include the Outcast Voters League, are trying to get men to stand guard at vacant houses in the area, trying to prevent the person or people responsible for the fires from striking again.

“It’s been absolutely extremely upsetting to see them happening at such a rapid pace,” said Le’Darius Hilliard, who is part of the recruiting effort.

The men say they will be outfitted in special T-shirts, designating them as members of the effort, and they are encouraging neighborhood watch members to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

“It could be anybody,” said Frank Matthews, a leader of the effort.

For now, the patrols will be limited to Ensley, but organizers say if they get enough volunteers, they will expand to other parts of Birmingham.