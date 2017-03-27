Ashley’s Mom Monday: Last-minute ideas for Spring Break fun

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Parents listen up. With spring break underway, are you looking for some fun and safe places for your kids to hang out this week?

If you feel like you missed signing up for camps and everything is filled-up, Ashley shows us places that are open and have plenty of space for you and your littles ones.

From strolls at the zoo, to science at McWane Center, to tumbling with your tots or relaxing with your tweens, there are still a number of ways to spend the days even you haven’t enrolled your kids in every camp across the state this week.

Topping my list is the Birmingham Zoo. …Freestylin’ is a new way to do Zoo Camp! Campers will have the freedom to choose their activities throughout the day. A few options might include zoo hikes, games, a ride on or see an animal show….Freestylin’ is designed for your camper by your camper.

If you are looking for a more relaxing day, try the Villager Yoga in Mountain Brook. (http://www.villageryoga.com/) You can actually drop your older kids off and go run errands or have mom time.

Annie Damsky of the Villager Yoga is offering “two mini-camps on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re doing a day at the spa so kids will get to come. We’ll do yoga together. We’re going to make fresh smoothies and we’ll have some skin treatments.”

If you’re looking to share the fun, look for Mommy and Me classes too, from newborn on up.

Annie says “You get to just come and bond and free yourself a little bit from distractions and start really teaching your kids about self-care from an early age.”

For your musicians, head over to Mason Music. It’s geared to students who have little or no experience with music. This camp allows children to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums and violin. The goal is to allow students to explore their musical interest.

There is always McWane Center and all that it has to offer. Check out the latest IMAX or let the kiddos run through the halls and explore the science of the world around them. Be sure to check in early if you are the parent of a little one, Itty Bitty Magic City is a huge hit for kids under 5.

Kids can roll into a good time doing gymnastics. Find your local gymnasium and see what hours and special classes they offer this week. It’s a great way to let the youngster burn off some much-needed energy.