#BREAKING: Birmingham Fire battling several house fires in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scenes of four house fires in Ensley. Crews were called to the fires around 5:30 a.m. The fires happened within minutes of each other and may have been intentionally set.

Fire crews from Huffman and surrounding communities are also on the scene with Birmingham Fire. The fires are located near each other on Avenue F and 16th, Avenue H and 15th, Avenue L and 12th, and Avenue L and 15th. All of the homes are vacant.

CBS 42 has crews on the scene. We’ll keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

