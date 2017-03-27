Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrests 7 people and seizes drugs and money in weekend raids

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Agents with the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) investigators and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven individuals on a variety of charges while serving a series of warrants over the past weekend, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

CNET executed a search warrant on County Road 607 in the Phelan community last weekend in which they arrested Roy Wesley Roach, 42, of Hanceville. Investigators reportedly found several motorcycles with altered vin numbers at his residence, along with $3,400 in cash, a gram of meth, two pistols, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Roach has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance along with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He has bonded out on those charges.

CNET and the sheriff’s office executed another search warrant on County Road 1606 in which they reportedly recovered a meth lab, two grams of meth and a small amount of marijuana. Two children were allegedly at the home where the meth lab was found, according to the release.

After that raid, Christin Cheri Ayers, 31; Jesse Gene Golden, 21; Shelton Wayne Ramey, 41; and Bobby Dale Wilson, 45, were taken into custody on a host of charges. All were arrested on charges of chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and each person is being held on a $1 million bond.

“I am most thankful we were able to get those two children out of that home with a meth lab. It breaks your heart to see children in that kind of environment,” Matt Gentry, Cullman County Sheriff wrote in a release. “I would like to thank the CNET Agents, investigators and the deputies for the great job they did on these search warrants.”

The final search warrant of the weekend was executed on County Road 397 in the Valley Grove community where two suspects were reportedly found with a gram of meth along with a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jammy Lee Guthery, 43, and Kyle James Shaw, 34, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects have bonded out.