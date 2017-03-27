DA: ALEA investigating after man shot by deputy at Chilton County rest area

Related Coverage Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigating officer involved shooting

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re learning more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Chilton County district attorney, the incident happened around 4 a.m. at the southbound rest area near mile marker 215. 911 received a call about a possible intoxicated person. When deputies arrived, they saw a male subject, and he reportedly presented a firearm. The DA says deputies fired upon the suspect. He was injured and taken to UAB Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to work the 911 call and ALEA is investigating the shooting.