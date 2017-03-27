DA: ALEA investigating after man shot by deputy at Chilton County rest area

By Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re learning more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Chilton County district attorney, the incident happened around 4 a.m. at the southbound rest area near mile marker 215. 911 received a call about a possible intoxicated person. When deputies arrived, they saw a male subject, and he reportedly presented a firearm. The DA says deputies fired upon the suspect. He was injured and taken to UAB Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to work the 911 call and ALEA is investigating the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s