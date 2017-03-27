eCO Credit Union Foundation Charity Trail Run 5K/10K set for Saturday, April 9th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – The 2nd annual eCO Credit Union Foundation Charity Trail Run is coming next Saturday. The event is held at Red Mountain Park; 2011 Frankfurt Dr

Birmingham, AL US 35211. Sign up today by clicking here.

“Come out enjoy this beautiful park that Birmingham is so blessed to have. We also allow dogs to come. It’s really great. Bring your furry friend out,” said Melissa Stewart, with eCO Credit Union. “All (the proceeds) support a great cause. The eCO Credit Union Foundation does so much to give back to the community in terms of financial literacy. All the eCO savings Rice University seminars are sponsored and put on by the eCO Credit Union Foundation. We give grants to classrooms for teachers who were wanting to provide financial education to their students, which is so important and something we are so thankful. So supporting this run really helps us amp up those efforts in the community by raising money for the foundation.”

Race Types:

10K: $30.00

5K:$20.00

1 Mile Doggie Dash (Run/Walk): $15.00

Race Day Agenda:

6:30 am – Registration opens

7:45 am – Registration closes

8:00 am – 10K & 5K race starts

8:30 am – Post Race food area opens

9:00 am – 1 Mile Doggie Dash Starts

9:30 am – Awards Ceremony 5K

10:30 am – Awards Ceremony 10K

Awards 10K & 5K:

10K & 5K

Overall Male/Female

$100 Cash

For more information, click here: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/eCoCreditUnionFoundationCharityTrailRun5K10K