TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Expect major delays if you’re attempting to travel on I-59/20 southbound in Tuscaloosa this morning.

A crash earlier Monday morning near McFarland Blvd at exit 73 is causing miles of backups. The crash involves multiple vehicles including an overturned tanker truck. Thankfully, there is no spill from the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off 59/20 SB at exit 79 onto Univ. Blvd. This is causing delays now on Univ. Cap Ray — Tuscaloosa Traffic (@BamaTraffic) March 27, 2017

