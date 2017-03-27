New program giving Alabama parents ‘baby boxes’

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new program is launching this week in Alabama that could save your child’s life. It gives parents cardboard boxes in an effort to reduce the state’s infant mortality rate.

The program is a partnership between the Baby Box Company and the Alabama Rural Development Office. Parents will be able to get cardboard boxes that can double as sleeping spaces.

Each box contains a firm mattress and fitted sheet. It can hold a baby up to the age of six months. Alabama will distribute 60,000 cardboard boxes.

To find out how to receive one of the cardboard boxes, parents can go online here, watch a video, and take a quiz to qualify. Once they obtain certificates of completion, parents can pick up boxes from distribution sites or arrange a home delivery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s