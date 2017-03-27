New program giving Alabama parents ‘baby boxes’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new program is launching this week in Alabama that could save your child’s life. It gives parents cardboard boxes in an effort to reduce the state’s infant mortality rate.

The program is a partnership between the Baby Box Company and the Alabama Rural Development Office. Parents will be able to get cardboard boxes that can double as sleeping spaces.

Each box contains a firm mattress and fitted sheet. It can hold a baby up to the age of six months. Alabama will distribute 60,000 cardboard boxes.

To find out how to receive one of the cardboard boxes, parents can go online here, watch a video, and take a quiz to qualify. Once they obtain certificates of completion, parents can pick up boxes from distribution sites or arrange a home delivery.