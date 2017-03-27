New storm shelter to open in Samantha community of Northport

SAMANTHA, Ala. (WIAT) — If severe weather is a threat in Samantha, residents now have a place where they can be safe.

Tuesday morning, officials from the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will officially open a new storm shelter In the Samantha community of Northport.

PARA spokesperson Becky Booker says this shelter is good for this community in Tuscaloosa County.

“Tuscaloosa County is one of the largest counties in the state and we want people to know we are watching out for their safety and needs. And people will be able to come here to the shelter. It will be operated by the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department. The weather this week is questionable, so this gives them a safe place to come with their neighbors in their own community,” Booker said.

This new storm shelter can hold 50 people inside and can resist winds up to 250 miles per hour. The shelter also features bench seating and generators for lights and has ventilation.

The Tuscaloosa County commission provided the funding to build the storm shelter.