Pedestrian struck and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

Birmingham police were called to 6th Avenue South and 1st Street South early Monday morning.

Investigators say they found a 35-year-old woman who had been struck by a car. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not released the victim’s name. They say the woman and a man were crossing the street to a convenience store when she was hit.

Police have detained a woman who they say was driving the car. There’s no word on charges.

As soon as Birmingham police release more information, we will update this story.