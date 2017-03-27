President of Boys & Girls Club of West AL facing child pornography charges

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama is facing charges after investigators reportedly found child pornography on his phone and work computer, the Tuscaloosa News reports.

52-year-old Anthony Dellon Bush is charged with possession of pornographic material, jail records show. Police reportedly found the images while investigating a separate incident earlier this month. Court documents show Bush was charged with assault and a stalking complaint was filed last week.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Northport Police assistant chief Keith Carpenter told them the images were not of any children involved in the Boys and Girls Club program.

Bush is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on 200,000 bond.