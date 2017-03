BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a bad crash at Lakeshore Parkway and W Oxmoor, and Lakeshore eastbound is closed.

The fire department reported someone was trapped in the vehicle, as well as live wires down around the scene.

CBS42 has a crew on the scene. Crews were attempting CPR on a victim. Avoid the area if possible.