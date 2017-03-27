Talladega County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen, according to a release from the organization.

Laderrion Rodriguis Benjamin, 16, is about 5’9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Benjamin was last seen leaving his residence in Alpine, Ala. on March 17, when he reportedly told friends he was going to Gadsden, an area which family members have stated that they are not aware of any connections he may have.

Anyone who has seen Benjamin is asked to call Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 761-2141, Talladega County Central Dispatch at (256) 362-6117 or their local law enforcement agency.