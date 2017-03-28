American Diabetes Association encourages testing on Diabetes Alert Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are nearly 600,000 people in Alabama who are at risk for diabetes. That’s the number the American Diabetes Association wants you to remember on March 28th, Diabetes Alert Day.

In 2014, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in both Alabama and the nation. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, nearly 14% of Alabamians have diabetes. This statistic includes adults.

Ann Heard Nesby, the registered dietitian at Cooper Green Mercy Services, says obesity can be a trigger for diabetes and pre-diabetes. She says it is important to start making lifestyle changes so you can avoid diabetes or pre-diabetes. She also says if you think you are at risk, see your doctor.

The American Diabetes Association says Alert Day is a time to “sound the alarm about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in American adults.” The association has created a quick test to see if you are at risk for developing the disease. To take the test, click here.