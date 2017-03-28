Bessemer antiques store and ministry rebuilding after devastating fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Workers at a Bessemer antique business and ministry outreach program are rebuilding today after a major fire destroyed their building late Monday night.

John Bruce is the Production Supervisor at The Vintage Station, an antiques and wood works business. The founders started the business three years ago, and Bruce says the fire will not keep them down for long.

“It is heartbreaking and gut wrenching, there has been some tears shed today,” Bruce said. “It was tough to see this fire destroy our business, but I have faith that we will get through this and get things back on the right track. This is not going to stop us, we are going to keep going.”

Bessemer Fire crews battled flames at the antique store that began around midnight on Carolina Avenue. Firefighters were able to battle the flames back before the main part of the building was damaged. The main section has mostly water and smoke damage.

The Vintage Station is the second oldest building in Bessemer. Hundreds of collectible vintage pieces and thousands of unique materials and handmade items fill the walls of what used to be a train station. The business also served as a ministry that has helped many young men get back on their feet.

“We reach out to the community to help young gentlemen in the local community to give them some workable skills so they can get a leg up on life,” Bruce said.

Bruce says the Vintage Station plans to move across the street into another building they own very soon,