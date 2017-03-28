Bessemer firefighters investigating antique business fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Fire crews battle flames at an antique lumber store overnight. It happened around midnight on Carolina Avenue.

Battalion Chief Billy Ray tells CBS 42 crews found flames mostly contained to the rear of the building. They were able to battle them back before the main part of the building was damaged. The main section has mostly water and smoke damage.

The fire quickly spread because of strong winds as storms rolled through the area. Fire crews had to play catch up to fight the fire before it reached the main part of the building.

The business has antique lumber, doors, and shutters. Some pieces were around 100 years old and are hard to extinguish. Fire crews also had to be mindful of paints, varnishes, and finishes inside the building that could explode. There was also a propane tank near the building crews worked to keep safe from the flames.

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was hurt. Investigators will be back on the scene Tuesday to determine how the fire started.