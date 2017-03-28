Birmingham fire chief: Ensley arsons creating ‘climate of fear, of terror’ in community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s Ensley community is dealing with a rash of what appears to be arson fires that are putting the squeeze on firefighters and frightening residents.

The seemingly weekly–sometimes nightly–battle with the fires has neighbors on edge, men from the community patrolling the streets, and of course the fire department trying to stop whoever is responsible. Birmingham Fire Chief Charles Gordon joined the CBS42 Morning News team Tuesday.

Art Franklin asked Gordon if he thinks these fires are the work of an arsonist.

“Well, we know it’s an arsonist,” Gordon explained. “Exactly what is his motivation, or is the individuals’ motivation, we have no idea. Some have said it’s for the betterment of the community but I disagree with that because of the many lives you endanger.”

The chief asks that anyone who may know anything, no matter how small get in touch with them or the police.

