Birmingham Urban League looks to expand job training program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is looking into paying thousands of dollars to boost the Urban League’s job training program.

For years, the Birmingham Urban League has been a resource for people to find affordable housing and job training. This year, in light of increased crime in the city, the Urban League is kicking things into overdrive.

The Urban League is looking to expand its services including workforce development, GED training, job training and soft skills training.

“It’s important because a lot of this violent crime stems from people just hustling and I don’t mind using that word, just hustling trying to still provide for the most part in some form or fashion,” said Birmingham Urban League President William Barnes.

According to the Tuesday’s agenda, Urban League could receive a little over $300,000. Barnes says a big lump of that, $220,000, may be take off the table. Barnes says that’s because of some issues between council and the mayor.

The $93,000, if approved, would go towards enhancing the Urban League’s training programs.