FDA approves 1st drug for moderate & severe eczema cases

U.S. regulators have approved the first powerful, injected medicine to treat serious cases of the skin condition, eczema.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Dupixent (Doo-PICKS’-ehnt) for moderate or severe eczema, which causes red, itchy rashes.

In two large tests of the drug, one-third to two-thirds of patients achieved clear or nearly clear skin. About 4 in 10 had itching decrease sharply, bringing better sleep and reducing anxiety and depression.

Dupixent will have an initial list price of $37,000 per year, according to Sanofi SA, based in Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of Tarrytown, New York, which developed the drug.

Eczema treatments have generally been limited to topical medications, steroid creams, moisturizers and ultraviolet light. Those work fairly well for mild eczema, but not the more severe form.